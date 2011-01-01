Bringing different cultures together on your most special day requires someone who understands and knows different cultures; especially if you, your partner or your closest ones share Spanish speaking cultures.





Your special day needs to be remarkable and memorable. You, your partner and your loved ones will be there to share these moments and enjoy them. Creating these moments while having a great time is the main goal.





With over 25 years of experience, our services cover Nightclubs, Corporate events, Festivals, Concerts and more. We specialize in multicultural Weddings and Sweet 15 (Quinceañeras) offering outstanding service, high-end equipment and

fully bilingual English-Spanish DJs/MCs.





Dedication and commitment to our clientele sets us apart. We rely on top-of-the-line tools to accomplish our work making sure that our services and expectations are met. When booked by someone, we make sure this person is satisfied.