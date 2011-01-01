Experience...
With over 25 years in the entertainment field, DJ Nick Martin has been involved and performed for innumerable weddings, private & corporate events and shared the stage with many international, national and local artists. in the Carolinas.
Apex Latino Arts Festival, Dominican Festival, Latin-American Festival, Charlotte’s Parranda Venezolana, Festival Viva Venezuela, Summit Seltzer Fest, Charlotte’s Donut Fest, and Charlotte’s Empanada Fest, Latorre’s, Forum, Salamandras, Skandalos, Buckhead Saloon, Suite, Illusions 1000, The Pub at Gateway, Barrel, Tilt, The Union, DJ’s Skylounge, El Centenario, QC Social, Charlotte’s Tin Roof, Snug Harbor, Mambo Nights, Vida Cantina, Big Ben, Clutch, The Boatyard, Scorpio, Press Box, La Capital MX, Charandas, La Lena, La Fonda, Kate’s Seafood Rest, The Fairwood, RSVP, Dandelion Market, Buho’s Rooftop, Yancey Brewing Company, Noda Brewing Company,
Don Omar’s 1st Charlotte Concert, Oscar De Leon, La Makina, Wisin y Yandel, Franco DeVita, Victor Manuelle, Orquesta Guayacan, Grupo Niche, Fernando Arau, Priscila y sus Pistolas, Joel and Randy, Billo’s Caracas Boys, Cardenales del Exito, Diveana, Desorden Público, Tecupae, Los Amigos Invisibles, Ronald Borgas, Nelson Arrieta, Neguito Borgas, Luis Enrique, Tito Nieves, Gonin, Conjunto Pentagrama, Swing Gaitero, Skynfolks, Davisson Brothers Band, Smokey Jones and the 3 Pistols, Ultima Nota, Orquesta Mayor, Bakalao Stars, Furia Tropikal, Los Adolescentes, Voces de Oro, No Te Va Gustar,
High End Equipment...
At Sunny Events Production, We rely on top-of-the-line tools to accomplish our work making sure that our services and expectations are met.
Events...
Bringing different cultures together on your most special day requires someone who understands and knows different cultures; especially if you, your partner or your closest ones share Spanish speaking cultures.
Your special day needs to be remarkable and memorable. You, your partner and your loved ones will be there to share these moments and enjoy them. Creating these moments while having a great time is the main goal.
With over 25 years of experience, our services cover Nightclubs, Corporate events, Festivals, Concerts and more. We specialize in multicultural Weddings and Sweet 15 (Quinceañeras) offering outstanding service, high-end equipment and
fully bilingual English-Spanish DJs/MCs.
Dedication and commitment to our clientele sets us apart. We rely on top-of-the-line tools to accomplish our work making sure that our services and expectations are met. When booked by someone, we make sure this person is satisfied.
What services do we offer?
What type of equipment do we have available?
Experiencia...
Con una amplia trayectoria de mas de 25 años, DJ Nick Martin ha participado y actuado en innumerables bodas y eventos privados y corporativos y compartido tarima con muchos artistas locales, nacionales en internationales en las Carolinas
Apex Latino Arts Festival, Dominican Festival, Latin-American Festival, Charlotte’s Parranda Venezolana, Festival Viva Venezuela, Summit Seltzer Fest, Charlotte’s Donut Fest, and Charlotte’s Empanada Fest, Latorre’s, Forum, Salamandras, Skandalos, Buckhead Saloon, Suite, Illusions 1000, The Pub at Gateway, Barrel, Tilt, The Union, DJ’s Skylounge, El Centenario, QC Social, Charlotte’s Tin Roof, Snug Harbor, Mambo Nights, Vida Cantina, Big Ben, Clutch, The Boatyard, Scorpio, Press Box, La Capital MX, Charandas, La Lena, La Fonda, Kate’s Seafood Rest, The Fairwood, RSVP, Dandelion Market, Buho’s Rooftop, Yancey Brewing Company, Noda Brewing Company,
Don Omar’s 1st Charlotte Concert, Oscar De Leon, La Makina, Wisin y Yandel, Franco DeVita, Victor Manuelle, Orquesta Guayacan, Grupo Niche, Fernando Arau, Priscila y sus Pistolas, Joel and Randy, Billo’s Caracas Boys, Cardenales del Exito, Diveana, Desorden Público, Tecupae, Los Amigos Invisibles, Ronald Borgas, Nelson Arrieta, Neguito Borgas, Luis Enrique, Tito Nieves, Gonin, No Te Va Gustar, Conjunto Pentagrama, Swing Gaitero, Skynfolks, Davisson Brothers Band, Smokey Jones and the 3 Pistols, Ultima Nota, Orquesta Mayor, Bakalao Stars, Furia Tropikal.
Equipos de alta gama...
En Sunny Events Production, contamos con herramientas de primera línea para realizar nuestro trabajo y asegurarnos de que se cumplan nuestros servicios y expectativas.
Eventos...
Reunir diferentes culturas en tu día más especial requiere de alguien que entienda y conozca diferentes culturas; especialmente si tú, tu pareja o tus seres más cercanos comparten culturas de habla hispana.
Su día especial debe ser extraordinario y memorable. Tú, tu pareja y tus seres queridos estaran ahí para compartir estos momentos y disfrutarlos. Crear estos momentos mientras todos disfrutan es el objetivo principal.
Con más de 25 años de experiencia, nuestros servicios cubren Discotecas, Eventos Corporativos, Festivales, Conciertos y más. Nos especializamos en Bodas multiculturales y Quinceañeras, ofreciendo un excelente servicio, equipos de alta gama y
DJs/MCs totalmente bilingües en inglés-español.
La dedicación y el compromiso con nuestra clientela nos distinguen. Confiamos en herramientas de primera línea para realizar nuestro trabajo y asegurarnos de que se cumplan nuestros servicios y expectativas. Cuando alguien nos reserva, nos aseguramos de que esa persona esté satisfecha.
¿Que servicios ofrecemos?
¿Que tipo de equipos tenemos dispobibles?
Today we’d like to introduce you to Nick Martin...
Alright – so today we’ve got the honor of introducing you to Nick Martin. We think you’ll enjoy our conversation, we’ve shared it below...
Alright – so today we’ve got the honor of introducing you to Nick Martin. We think you’ll enjoy our conversation, we’ve shared it below. you'll love our work too...
DJ Nick boasts an extensive roster of venues where he has showcased his skills as a Club DJ...
Carlotan Talents is your best source for Latin entertainment in the Southeast
Event Coordinator.
Web design, brand identity, customer service support, online advertising, and social media solutions specialist.
https://venezuelansinthecarolinas.org/
Venezuelans in the Carolinas is a non profit organization comprised of Venezuelan-American citizens that strives to become an important and dependable source of assistance to ALL in need.
Bartending Service
Each event is different and unique, some events require more time and different type equipment than others; this is why information and details are important in order to create a tailored estimate.
I pride myself on my ability to read the crowd and keep everyone on the dance floor. I also work closely with clients to customize the music selection and ensure that their event is exactly what they envision.
Yes, depending on event location and time frame. If your event is within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County limits, hotel and transportation are waived.
Yes, depending on your event quote, a non-refundable retainer is needed to confirm and reserve your date. Verbal conversations, emails or chat app messaging do not guarantee booking if the non retainer has been confirmed as received.
Yes, a contract is required for any event.
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